1/
David Bonham
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bonham
Millville, NJ—David Clark Bonham, age 83 of Millville and formally of Stedman, NC passed away Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, NJ
Born in Cedarville, NJ to the late Elwood and Mary (Jones) Bonham, he graduated from Bridgeton High School, Class of 1955. For many years, David worked as a truck driver for David Gates Trucking in Cedarville and retired. He was a member of the Millville Church of the Nazarene.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and he was a Jack of all trades. David was a very generous man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
David will be sadly missed by his wife of six and a half years, Alyce (Gebhart) Hess; two daughters, Brenda Marshall and husband Rick of Millville, and Sharon Diffenderfer and husband Chris of SC; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara; nine brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the church. Burial will be on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. in Lafayette Memorial Park, West, Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home, Stedman, NC.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made toward the building fund for the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street, Millville, NJ 0832 or millvillenazarene.org
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Millville Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Millville Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Burial
11:00 AM
Lafayette Memorial Park, West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved