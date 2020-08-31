David Bonham
Millville, NJ—David Clark Bonham, age 83 of Millville and formally of Stedman, NC passed away Friday morning, August 28, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice Center in Voorhees, NJ
Born in Cedarville, NJ to the late Elwood and Mary (Jones) Bonham, he graduated from Bridgeton High School, Class of 1955. For many years, David worked as a truck driver for David Gates Trucking in Cedarville and retired. He was a member of the Millville Church of the Nazarene.
He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and he was a Jack of all trades. David was a very generous man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
David will be sadly missed by his wife of six and a half years, Alyce (Gebhart) Hess; two daughters, Brenda Marshall and husband Rick of Millville, and Sharon Diffenderfer and husband Chris of SC; five grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara; nine brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the church. Burial will be on Friday, September 4 at 11:00 a.m. in Lafayette Memorial Park, West, Fayetteville, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Butler Funeral Home, Stedman, NC.
The family requests memorial contributions to be made toward the building fund for the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main Street, Millville, NJ 0832 or millvillenazarene.org
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC.