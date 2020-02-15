|
David Bucanna Phelps, Sr
Palmdale—David Bucanna Phelps, Sr, 72, of Palmdale, FL, formerly of Hertford, NC, passed away on January 26, 2020. Born April 26, 1947 in Portsmouth, Va, David was the son of the late Daniel Earl Sr and Elsie Lee Stafford Phelps. David was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Earl Phelps, Jr and 4 sisters, Mary Francis Felton, Ruth Ann Phelps, Martha Lee Phelps, and Mavis Phelps. David is survived by his wife Jeanine Phelps of Palmdale, FL, sons David Bucanna Phelps, Jr and wife Jackie of Angier, NC, and John William Phelps and wife Donna of Hertford, NC, daughters Deborah Phelps of Hobbsville, NC, Amanda White and husband Mike of Birmingham, Al, and Ashley Williams and husband Brian of Palmdale, FL, brothers Andrew Phelps and wife Ginger, William (Brad) Phelps and wife Sarah, sisters Beatrice Faye Mann and husband A.J., Dianne Davis and husband Johnny, Estella Harrell and husband Harry, Shelley Smith and husband James, all of Fayetteville, NC, 19 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was known as a hard worker and avid hunter and fisherman, working until his retirement as a lineman for the Town of Hertford and numerous years as the owner/operator of Phelps's Tree Service. David spent most of his time off hunting and fishing with close loved ones brothers Daniel Phelps, Andrew Phelps, William Phelps, sons David and John, and son-in-law Brian Williams, or riding horses. David was a member of the Hertford Saddle Club.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020