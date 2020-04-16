|
David Charles Haughn
Fayetteville—David C. Haughn, age 84, passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born June 9, 1935 in Hialeah, Florida the son of Beldon and Dorothy Haughn.
An owner of several successful businesses, inventor, and well known for his mechanical knowledge and abilities. He loved to fish, garden and enjoyed helping people in need and never met a stranger. Most of all he was devoted to his family and loved spending time with them.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 56 years, Ana Haughn of the home; daughter, Ana Underwood and husband Rick of Raeford, NC; son, David E. Haughn and wife Antje of Hope Mills, NC; grandchildren, Jenny Mendez, Tony Mendez, Daniel Mendez (Melanie), Leigh-Ann Goggio (Matt), Jessica Williams (David), Angie Gonzalez (Michael), and Emily Underwood; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Haughn (Terri) and Robert Haughn (Julie); and numerous other loving family and friends.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hope Mills.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020