David Collins Sasser
Fayetteville—David C. Sasser, 80, of Fayetteville passed away on January 21, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Brenda Sasser; his two sons, David Alan Sasser of Smithfield and Gary Lee Sasser, Sr. and wife Jeannie of Rockfish; three grandchildren, Haven Arlee Crawford and Zaine Collins Crawford both of Wilmington and Gary Lee Sasser, Jr. of Rockfish and one sister, Betty Sasser Beasley of Rockfish.
David was preceded in death by William "Willy" and Ruby Collins Sasser.
David was an active member of the Stoney Point Baptist Church for over 50 years. He enjoyed his family, had many friends and will be dearly missed.
A funeral service will be held at the New Life Baptist Church on Saturday, January 25, at 2 PM. The family will receive friends from 1 - 2 PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Stoney Point Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Life Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020