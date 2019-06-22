|
|
David Cooper, Jr.
Gastonia—David Evander Cooper, Jr., 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas with his loving family by his side. He was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on November 8, 1933 and was the son of the late David Evander Cooper, Sr. and Ella Bunce Cooper. Mr. Cooper was a veteran of the United States Army, member of East Baptist Church and retired as General Overseer with TiCaro Inc. As an employee of TiCaro, he was involved in various company promotional events where he was dressed as "Tex Tiler". After retiring from TiCaro, he worked for AutoZone Auto Parts on Neal Hawkins Road, Gastonia. He was very active in his community "Neighborhood Watch Program". He was past member of King Solomon Masonic Lodge #704, former member of Oasis Temple of Shriners. He was a volunteer with the American Red Cross assisting and traveling with the Disaster Relief Teams. Mr. Cooper enjoyed playing golf, hunting and fishing. Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife, Eraine Costner Cooper; three daughters, Amber Cooper Blackwood (Scott), Heather Cooper Hinson (Fred), Star Cooper Smith (Eric); four sons, David Evander Cooper III, Steven Wayne Cooper (Kim), Christopher Riggan Cooper (Kathleen), Brian Quincy Cooper (Toni); one step-daughter, Samantha Hibberts; five step-sons, James Messer, Paul Messer, Ben Hibberts (Megan), Michael Hibberts, Bradley Messer; 18 grandchildren; 14 step grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren. Mr. Cooper is also survived by three brothers, Tommy Cooper (Doris), Johnny Cooper (Debbie), Michael Cooper (Tammy); four sisters, Elaine Morgan, Vicki Woods, Mary Ann Bedwell, Dorothy Chilton (Gary). The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at East Baptist Church, 114 North Church Street, Gastonia, North Carolina with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at East Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Parker officiating. Graveside services will be 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Riggan Family Cemetery, Dobson, North Carolina with Military Honors. Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by his parents; First wife of 56 years, Shirley Riggan Cooper; two sisters, Patty Ivey, Barbara Kingman; two brothers, Charlie Cooper, Sammy Cooper. The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Robin Johnson House for the wonderful care given to their father. Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Cooper family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 22 to June 23, 2019