David E. Sawyer
Sanford—David E. Sawyer lived a very good life for over ninety years and passed away on December 4, 2019.
David was very well known and admired throughout the Spring Lake and surrounding communities. He started his life of service when he enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of fifteen where he retired honorably twenty-two years later.
He went on to serve in his community in many other capacities. He served sixty-five years as a Mason, sixty-three years as a Shriner and served over sixty years in the York and Scottish Rites. David truly valued each friendship and connection he made during his time as a member of each and every organization he was a part of. He was a humble, loved and respected man who rarely met a stranger and will be dearly missed by those who had the privilege of meeting him. David took great joy in bestowing random acts of kindness throughout his community, but never wanted any type of recognition other than to see people happy. We are grateful for the life and legacy David leaves behind.
A graveside service with full military honors for David will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Jamesville Community Cemetery in Jamesville, NC. A Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be held at a later date
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019