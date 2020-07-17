David Ike Morris

Stedman—Mr. David Ike Morris, 67 passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at South River Community Church, 6540 Goldsboro Rd, Wade, officiating will be Rev. Lynn McLaurin. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Stedman.

The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the funeral home in Stedman.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Claris Morris; brother, Charles Morris and a sister, Jo Ann Holloway.

He was owner and operator of D&M Home Improvement Company.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Margie Morris of the home; daughter, Melissa Fox and husband, Steven of Eastover; father, J.P. Morris, Jr. of Stedman; grandchildren, Brianna and Waylon Byers both of Eastover, Jocelyn Compton of Ft. Sill, OK and Jordan Fox of Eastover; and a great grandson, Kayden Compton.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



