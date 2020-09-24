1/1
David Lee McCaskill
1938 - 2020
David Lee McCaskill
Fayetteville—David Lee McCaskill, 82, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his beloved wife by his side.
David was born August 5, 1938 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Lydia and Owen Allen McCaskill, Sr. He was preceded in death by a son, David Lee McCaskill, II; Granddaughter, Lauren Wood; brothers, Owen Allen McCaskill, Jr., Bascom "Rock" McCaskill; sisters, Nancy Autry, Betty Younts, and Lydia Cox.
David was an Army veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a retired Account Manager with Carolina Telephone for 37 years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Fayetteville Area Operation InAsMuch. David was a Deacon at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church and a member of the Orr Sunday School Class.
A Memorial service will be held on Monday, September, 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret White McCaskill; daughter, Lisa Wood and husband, Ricky; grandson, Jonathan Wood; sister, Margaret Carpenter, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Memorial Baptist Church Music Ministry, 701 Westmont Dr., Fayetteville, NC 28305
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Snyder Memorial Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
