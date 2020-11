Or Copy this URL to Share

Spring Lake—Survived by: Mother, Mary O. Williams of Spring Lake, Children: Amber Williams, Ryan Paul Williams both of Hope Mills, NC; Arin Williams Stopnik of Nashville, TN; and Bryan Estep of Milton, FL. Brother, James Lee Williams of Stedman, NC. Sister, Mary Lee Williams of Saint Pauls, NC. Three grandchildren, Marissa Owens, Emory Estep, and Wolfie Stopnik. Metropolitan Crematorium, Inc.



