1/
David Michael Sharr
1959 - 2020
David Michael Sharr
Fayetteville—Michael David Sharr passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Sharr and daughter, Ashley Sharr.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah J. Sharr of Fayetteville, NC.; son, Tyler Sharr of Fayetteville, NC.; daughter, Casey N. Sharr of Fayetteville, NC.; mother, Joan C. Nelson of Des Moines, IA.; brother, Dan Sharr of Des Moines, IA.; and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
