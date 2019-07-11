|
|
David Needham Lee, Sr.
Fayetteville—David Needham Lee, Sr., 76, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center, in Durham, NC.
David was a lifelong plumber in Fayetteville and was an avid owner and driver of race cars.
He was born on August 2, 1942 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Warren Coolidge Lee and Julia Ward Lee.
He was preceded in death by two sisters Wanda Lee and Glenda Pleasants, one brother Phil Lee and one grandson David Needham Lee, III and mother-in-law Lucille Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Virginia Davis Lee, of the home; four daughters Julia Lee Tart and husband Buddy, of Fayetteville, NC, Michelle Lee Nunnery and husband Doug, of Stedman, NC, Virginia Dawn Lee Tasker and husband Christopher, of Vine Grove, KY and Janel Lee Waite and husband Dean, of Stedman, NC; three sons David Needham Lee, Jr., of Fayetteville, NC, John Warren Lee and wife Rhonda, of Benson, NC and Michael Keith Lee, of Fayetteville, NC; one sister Brenda Lasalle, of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; three brothers Warren Larry Lee, of Hope Mills, NC, Wade Carnell Lee, of Wendell, NC and Terry Manford Lee, of Fayetteville, NC; 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Larry West officiating. Burial will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to his wife Virginia.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service and Crematory, of Fayetteville, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 11 to July 12, 2019