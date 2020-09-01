David Pruitt Singletary

Bladenboro—David Pruitt Singletary, 84, of Bladenboro, peacefully left this earth for his heavenly home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born January 12, 1936 to David Columbus Singletary Jr. and Laura Pearl Pruitt Singletary in Praise, Kentucky.

David was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Lou Frye. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn P. Singletary of the home, two daughters: Kathy Singletary Ellis (John) of Wilmington and Virginia Singletary of Bladenboro; two grandchildren: Ashleigh Jackson (Austin) and Jessica Wong (Dwayne), two nieces: Laura Jo Eason, Rosemary Phillips (Rob) and two nephews: Glenn Thomasson (Elizabeth) and Jarrett Frye.

David was a jack of all trades and during his lifetime worked as a dragline oiler, carpenter, licensed electrician, supervisor at Rohm Haas, and Systems Administrator at Bladen Community College. His hobbies included photography, technical devices, piloting small airplanes, fishing and assembling clocks. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, uncle, and friend to many. He was a prankster and enjoyed making people laugh. His dry wit and ability to think quickly on his feet were endearing traits enjoyed by people of all ages. His ingenuity and intelligence allowed him to assist others in times of need. David loved telling stories, always with an added flair. As a friend once said, "If you didn't like the first version, he would give you a second one."

A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 am at the New Pait Cemetery in the Center Road Community. All attendees are asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing in compliance with COVID 19 precautions. Casual attire is appropriate due to excessive heat.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Dr., Wilmington, NC 28401.



