ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171

David Raymond Snow


1999 - 2020
David Raymond Snow Obituary
David Raymond Snow
Spring Lake—David Raymond Snow died in his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Spring Lake, NC.
David is survived by his father, Don Snow; his mother, Lori Snow of Archdale, NC; two sisters, Shelby Snow of Wilmington, NC and Katie Snow of Archdale, NC; five uncles, George Snow of Spring Lake, Ronald Snow of Spring Lake, Mike Snow and his wife, Amy, of Johnsonville, NC, Richard Bimler of Sanford and David Strum and his wife, Meka, of Sanford, NC; two aunts, Gloria Wacks and her husband, Gary, of Hopkinsville, KY, and Cindy Snow of Spring Lake, NC; and his grandparents, Lawrence and Kaye Strum of Cedar Point, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to . P.O. Box 50, Memphis TN., 38105.
There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. Condolences may be made to www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
