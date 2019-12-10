|
|
David Rice
Stedman —David Rice died at age 64 after fighting his long battle called life. Stubborn, patriotic, and funny David told his last inappropriate joke on Monday, December 9, 2019, that which cannot be printed here.
Anyone else fighting what he was fighting would have gone quietly into the night, but David was drinking a robust Crown Royal in a house with his family while listening to Stevie Ray Vaughan on the speakers.
Although David lived a less than average life span, he did not live an average life. He wrote his own rules, fought authority, laughed inappropriately at every chance, and paved his own way. And if you told him not to do something, he would make sure he did it.
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love for a good glass of whiskey and a firm understanding of what was important-the simplicity of living a life with the ones he loved.
His canny awareness of the importance of a life lived with the ones you love over material possessions was only compromised by his passion for golfing, motorcycles, and the military.
Of all the people he touched, both willingly and unwillingly, his most proud triumph in life was marrying his wife, Barbara Jean Rice. She supported him in his heydays and encouraged him physically during their last days together.
Along with his proudest accomplishment are daughter Barbara (Laurie) Rice and three sons Christopher Rice, Daniel Rice, and David Powell.
David would have wanted it known that he passed away being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors orders and raising hell for decades.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019