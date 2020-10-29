David Stanton FairclothFayetteville—On Saturday October 24th, David Stanton Faircloth passed away at his home at the age of 62. He leaves behind his wife Melanie and his children Dean, Jackie, Kimberly, Kelly, Ronnie and Ryan. Grandchildren are Brooke and Izzy.A good day for Dave was playing with those Jack Russell terriers, watching Bonanza or Twilight Zone and then getting on 2 wheels and riding somewhere...anywhere. Dave was definitely a "It's the journey, not the destination" kind of a guy. He loved to ride! The older and more obscure the motorcycle, the more he liked it."Dave time" was an expression the family was very familiar with. He may show up, he may not. Seeing Dave was sort of like a hummingbird sighting; you were always glad to see him, but you better look quick because he wouldn't be handing around long. When he did show up, he always had a story, joke or trivia. The world just got a little bit less interesting with his passing.The family will welcome friends for a visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home from 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Please bring a story or a picture to share. Also, dress appropriately: Jeans and T-shirts. Visitors in neckties and high heels will be ridiculed accordingly.