David W. Salmon
Spring Lake—David Woodrow Salmon, 65, of Spring Lake passed away at his home on August 20, 2019.
David was born on June 4, 1954 to Woodrow and Geraldine Salmon in Dunn North Carolina. His father, Woodrow and sister Rachel Bain preceded him in death.
David and his brother, Wayne joined forces in April of 1996 and opened W & D Electric Services. The brothers and their wives worked hard to build and maintain a solid business in their hometown. The business has been a success for many years and allowed David to meet and become friends with so many people in the Spring Lake and surrounding communities. More importantly, he saw his employees as family and loved them all. When he wasn't working, David could most often be found at his favorite place, the "pool house," surrounded by his family, friends, and his grandsons. He also enjoyed riding around on his golf cart at Lake Tillery where he said he was able to relax best. Sometimes he would trade in his golf cart for his Harley and head to Myrtle Beach for Bike Week. David was both a Mason and a Shriner and took great pride in giving back to his community.
David leaves behind many people who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed by his long-time love and wife of 45 years, Judy Thorpe Salmon. His survivors include, one daughter, Melissa (or Mellisa as he often spelled it), and husband Michael and their 3 children, David, Jacob and Mason; his mother, Geraldine Salmon; two brothers, Wayne Salmon and wife, Janet; Curtis Salmon and wife, Annette; three sisters, Patricia Collins and husband Tommy; Ruth Ann Thomas and husband Bob; and Lou Faye Gilbert, as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life in honor of David on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake, NC. The family will receive friends and family at the funeral home prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019