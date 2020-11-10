1/
David Warren Scott
David Warren Scott
Laurinburg—David Warren Scott, born May 22, 1959 in Roanoke, VA passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of November 9th, 2020.
David went to work for Kelly Springfield at the age of nineteen immediately after graduation from high school. With the exception of four years working as a contractor in Iraq, he worked at Kelly/Goodyear until his retirement in February 2020. David loved and took pride in his work at Goodyear and his time in Iraq.
David is survived by his three sons, Bryan, Stephen and Michael Scott; five grandchildren, Steven, Maverick, Kaylie Rose, Kylie and Sophie; two brothers, Dennis Lacy and Dwayne Scott; one sister, Marion Hope Demeter; one step brother, Eric Kiker; one step sister, Venus Scheirer and his longtime friends, Frank and Terry Zwan. He is also survived by his mother, Jean Kiker and step father, Bill Kiker.
He will be loved and missed by his family and friends.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
