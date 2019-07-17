|
David Wesley Bentley
Shallotte—Mr. David W. Bentley, 83, of Shallotte, NC passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was born January 1, 1936 to the late Rev. Noah Bentley and Ola (Harris) Bentley. On May 9, 1981 David married the love of his life, June Floyd.
He had a passion for Flat Track Motorcycle Racing, was an avid Carolina Panther fan, and he looked forward to his many "to do lists" from his Junie.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, June Bentley; his parents; his three sisters, Leola, Lois, and Cora; and his four brothers, James, Gary, Bill, and Dennis.
He is survived by his nephew, Rick Bentley and Debbie Basinger of the home and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at Rogers and Breece Chapel on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Larry Chason officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Cross Creek #3 Cemetery will Military Honors.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from July 17 to July 18, 2019