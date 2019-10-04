|
Davin Stephen Schmidt
Hope Mills—Davin Stephen Schmidt, 47, of Hope Mills, NC passed away Thursday October 3, 2019 at Duke University Medical Center.
He was born September 11, 1972 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Davin was preceded in death by his daughter, Emma Schmidt.
Davin worked for the NC Department of Transportation for 27 years. He graciously volunteered his time as a coach for South View High School, Hope Mills Middle School, Hope Mills Youth Association, and several recreational leagues. Davin coached baseball, basketball, and soccer, which was his true passion. He was an avid duck hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. Davin loved to share his hobbies with his sons, spend time with his family, and help those in need.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly Schmidt; three sons Davin Schmidt II, Darin Schmidt, and Drake Schmidt; Mother Anne Romero; Sister Stephanie Williams; Mother-In-Law Linda McLaurin; Brother-In-Law Jeffrey McLaurin; Nephew Daughtry McLaurin; and Uncle Brian Schmidt.
The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Saturday October 5 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Old Bluff Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019