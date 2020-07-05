Davison Heriot Wilkins, Sr.
Fayetteville—Davison Heriot Wilkins, Sr., 85, of Fayetteville passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Duke Raleigh Hospital.
Heriot was born December 13, 1934 to the late Louise and James Wilkins of Linden, NC. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Bruce Wilkins and James Black Wilkins; eldest son, Davison Heriot Wilkins, Jr.
He was a son, NC State Graduate, soldier, husband, father, friend, leader, Loyal Servant of God, Mason, Shriner, hunter, and outdoorsman.
After graduating from NC State University with a degree in agriculture he served in the US Army. Heriot served as president and executive of multiple financial institutions. He later worked in real estate as a real estate developer.
Heriot is survived by his wife, Lester Jean Wilkins; son, Meredith Wilkins; grandchildren, Davison Heriot Wilkins, III., Sarah Ashley Wilkins, Jennifer Tenuta and all their families; among many other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10am at Sardis Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Linden with Masonic rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriner's Childrens Hospital
.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Waren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.