Dayton W. Holder
Spring Lake—Dayton William Holder, 85, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rex Hospital after a long illness.
Dayton was born on June 7, 1935 to the late Willie J. and Ethel West Holder in Harnett County. He is preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Holder.
Dayton was a hard worker and will be missed by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Betty Horton Holder and their children, Kathy Langham and husband Michael, and Butch Holder and wife Pamela; one sister, Margie Drake; five grandchildren, Summer Martindale (Brian), Courtney Holder, Dustin Langham (Kelli), Travis Holder (Megan), and Hannah Holder; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be to the family by visiting adcockfuneralandcrematory.com
