1/1
Dayton W. Holder
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dayton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dayton W. Holder
Spring Lake—Dayton William Holder, 85, of Spring Lake passed away Monday, November 2, 2020 at Rex Hospital after a long illness.
Dayton was born on June 7, 1935 to the late Willie J. and Ethel West Holder in Harnett County. He is preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Holder.
Dayton was a hard worker and will be missed by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Betty Horton Holder and their children, Kathy Langham and husband Michael, and Butch Holder and wife Pamela; one sister, Margie Drake; five grandchildren, Summer Martindale (Brian), Courtney Holder, Dustin Langham (Kelli), Travis Holder (Megan), and Hannah Holder; seven great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake prior to the graveside service. Online condolences may be to the family by visiting adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Harnett Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved