D.C. Ivey
Fayetteville—DC Ivey, age 86, of Fayetteville went to be with the Lord Monday, March 23, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Red Springs, North Carolina on December 19, 1933 the son of the late Dewey and Viola Ivey. He is also preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Ivey; sisters, Aline Hatcher, Gracie Groppie, Clara Ivey and Catherine Davis; and brother, Paul Ivey.
DC proudly served in the United States Air Force, was a local business owner; beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He never knew a stranger and was full of love, life and Kindness.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of over 61 years, Betty J. Ivey; son, Nathan Ivey of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Cynthia Bowling and husband David of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Pearl Graham of Laurinburg, NC; 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
A graveside service will be held 3 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Lafayette Memorial Park West, 6701 Raeford Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation for all acts of kindness shown to tem during their time of Bereavement. Your love, prayers, visits and memorial tributes are greatly appreciated. May God bless each of you in a very special way. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stoney Point Baptist Church, 6554 Rockfish Rd, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28306.
Reeves Funeral Home is assisting the family. 910.424.3700
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020