D.C. Tew, Jr.
Roseboro— D.C. Tew, 80, Gardens of Roseboro, passed June 14, 2020. Visitation: Wed 6-8 pm at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; Funeral: Thurs.,June 18 at 2pm Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Roseboro. Burial: Elizabeth MBC Cemetery. Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.