Dean C. Spraggins

Dean C. Spraggins Obituary
Dean C. Spraggins
Cameron—12/16/46- 08/30/19 (age 72) Honored Army Veteran. Passed away, comfortably, in his sleep, at home in bed in Cameron, NC. Survived by siblings Fran Conlan, Jake Spraggins, Julie Brandt, his children Jared Spraggins, Jason Spraggins, Jessica Erickson, as well as 11 grandchildren. Viewing will be held at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory in Spring Lake on September 11, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral will be held on September 12, 2019 in the chapel at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial at 12pm at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 4 to Sept. 9, 2019
