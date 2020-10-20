Debora Ann Voller
Spring Lake—Miss Debora "Debbie" Ann Voller, 55, of Spring Lake gained her angel wings on October 16, 2020. "Debbie" as friends and family called her was raised in the Fayetteville area. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Josephine Voller; brother, Frank J. Voller, Jr. and a sister, Nancy V. Raynor.
She is survived by 3 sisters, Teresa Voller Dotson of Spring Lake, NC, Sandra Stovall of Southern Pines, NC, Judy Hansen of Chico, CA; brother-in-law, John W. Raynor of Spring Lake, NC; 2 nieces, 4 nephews, 5 great-nephews and 5 great-nieces.
Debbie was loved and cared for by many and was surrounded by family at the time of her passing. Debbie participated in The Special Olympics
for many years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Lake.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Special Olympics
NC, 2200 Gateway Centre #201, Morrisville, NC 27560.
"Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."
In accordance with current North Carolina COVID-19 guidelines, the funeral home requests that everyone in attendance practice social distancing and wear a face covering.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com
.