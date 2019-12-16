Home

Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171

Deborah A. Culbreth


1955 - 2019
Deborah A. Culbreth Obituary
Deborah A. Culbreth
Fuquay-Varina—Deborah "Debbie" Adair Culbreth went to be with her savior on December 16th, 2019. She was a loving mother, and cherished friend to many. She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Everett Adair; mother, Margaret Johnson Adair, and loving companion dog, Preston. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Culbreth Weeks and husband, Andrew Weeks.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 26707.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
