Deborah Denise Livingston
Greensboro—Deborah Denise Evans Livingston 62 of Greensboro formerly of Fayetteville passed away Friday March 6, 2020 at UNC Hospital.
Born in Cumberland County she is the daughter of the late Garland Dexter, Sr. and Billie Jeanette Gaskins Evans. She was also preceded in death by her husband John Leon Livingston.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Livingston Santos & husband Juan; grandchildren, Nola Santos and Alex Santos; brothers, Garland Evans, Jr & wife Evelyn, James Evans & wife Tommie, Tim Evans, Anthony Evans and Chris Evans & wife Angie.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at Faymont Baptist Church 3663 Cumberland Road Fayetteville.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2020