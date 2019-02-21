|
|
Deborah Jean Britt Reed
Fayetteville—Deborah Jean Britt Reed 60, of Fayetteville passed away Monday February 18, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Born in Marlboro County, South Carolina she was the daughter of the late Jerry O'Dare and Mazie Elizabeth Freeman Britt.
She is survived by her husband, Gary Reed; daughter, Fran Strickland & husband Benjamin Simon of Fayetteville; sons, Marcus McLaurin & husband Beyon Graham of Fayetteville and Craig McLaurin & wife Brandi of Stedman; stepdaughter, Laura Reed of Fayetteville; stepsons, Clint Reed & wife Melissa of Grays Creek and Rodney Reed & wife Amanda of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Abagayle McLaurin, Shane Reed, Faith Reed, Gracie McLaurin, Kylee Strickland, Hayden Litz, Bella Litz, Trace McLaurin, Hope Reed, Ean Strickland, Brianna Simon, Addison McLaurin, Olivia Reed and T. J. Figueroa.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday February 24 at Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services in Hope Mills followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019