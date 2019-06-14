|
Deborah Kay Blackard Chase
Fayetteville — Mrs. Deborah Kay Blackard Chase, 72, of Fayetteville, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Deborah was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Chase; her parents Stella and Thomas Blackard; and her cousin, Subdeacon Claude Franklin Sr.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Dalton Talley and husband, William of Fayetteville; three grandchildren, Erica Gilbert, Heather Gilbert, and Shannon Alleman and husband, Adam; five cousins, Ingrid Franklin, Father Claude Franklin Jr, Michelle Franklin, Christian Gray, and Allison Averitt, and her beloved dogs, Buddy and Neko.
A doting and loving mother, grandmother, and friend, Deborah enjoyed spending time with her family, moments full of laughter and spoiling her beloved pets. She had been a resident of Fayetteville since 1986. She worked for the FTCC Continuing Education Department as Secretary for Emergency Services before retiring. Deborah loved life from discovering new restaurants to the simple pleasure of watching a hummingbird or feeding the squirrels in the Boston Common, but most of all she cherished her family and their many vacations to the mountains and the beaches. Deborah will be dearly missed by her family and friends and loved infinity infinities.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. with an Incense Service following at 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A Funeral Liturgy at St. Michael the Archangel Maronite Catholic Church will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Father Sam Najjar and Father Claude Franklin Jr. officiating. Burial will follow the Funeral Liturgy at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Spring Lake, NC at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Tilted Acres Rescue and Adoption – http://tararescue.org/how-to-help/
or to the St. Michael the Archangel Maronite Catholic Church, 806 Arsenal Ave, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 14 to June 15, 2019