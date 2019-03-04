Home

Deborah Kay Mason


Deborah Kay Mason
Hope Mills—Deborah Kay Mason, 67, of Hope Mills passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
She is beloved by her family who recognize her sacrifices and know that she was a wonderful caretaker for her parents and a truly caring daughter, mother, grandmother and sister. She had a beautiful soul and she will be greatly missed.
Debbie worked several years for Purolator starting in the early 1970's, 15 years and Qualex Eastman Kodak, and 17 years for the Fayetteville airport.
She is survived by her son Kevin Mason of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Catie Malone of Augusta, Ga., Ryan Mason of Fayetteville and DeeDee Mason of Fayetteville; sisters, Maria Fountain of Fayetteville, Lori Munsey of Fayetteville and Jackie McCreary of Rome, Ga.; brothers, Richard Mason of Fayetteville, Jon Mason of Logan, W.Va., Mike Mason of Clayton; Jim Curry of Rome, Ga., Danny Curry of Rome, Ga. and Sandy Curry of Rome, Ga.; two great grandchildren and several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eva and James L. Curry and Creighton H. Mason.
The family will receive friends from 2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Rogers and Breece Funeral Home. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Archie Barringer officiating.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
