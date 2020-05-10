Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date

Deborah Kelly


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Kelly Obituary
Deborah Kelly
Fayetteville—Deborah Davis Kelly, 66, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Tuesday, May 12 at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Louis Pender officiating.
She was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Homer Davis and Mildred Hales Owens. She was a retired employee of Goodyear Tire Co.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband, James Kelly; two daughters, Shannon Dawkins (David) and Dana Horne; two step daughters, Jennifer Kelly and Jamie Soderbom (Matt); four brothers, Steve Brisson, Roger Brisson (Liz), J. C. Brisson and Lynn Davis; sister, Pat Williamson (Jimmy): and four grandchildren, Cole Caceres, Chase Dawkins, Brooke Dawkins and James Soderbom.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Rd., Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -