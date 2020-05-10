|
|
Deborah Kelly
Fayetteville—Deborah Davis Kelly, 66, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.
A private graveside service will be held for the family on Tuesday, May 12 at Stedman Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Louis Pender officiating.
She was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Homer Davis and Mildred Hales Owens. She was a retired employee of Goodyear Tire Co.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her husband, James Kelly; two daughters, Shannon Dawkins (David) and Dana Horne; two step daughters, Jennifer Kelly and Jamie Soderbom (Matt); four brothers, Steve Brisson, Roger Brisson (Liz), J. C. Brisson and Lynn Davis; sister, Pat Williamson (Jimmy): and four grandchildren, Cole Caceres, Chase Dawkins, Brooke Dawkins and James Soderbom.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Rd., Stedman, NC.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 10 to May 11, 2020