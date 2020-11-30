Deborah Thomas MaloneFayetteville—Pastor Deborah D. Thomas Malone age 68 of 1987 Norberry Court, Fayetteville departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020.Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:30 PM in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her husband, Glenwood Malone; children, Raheem Thomas-Malone, Aneesah Thomas-Malone; siblings, Ronald Thomas (Judith), Otto Thomas, Jr. (Miranda), Howard Thomas, Machelle Thomas, Juanita Thomas; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.There will be a viewing on Wednesday, December 9th from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the funeral home.