Debra Baker
Salemburg — Ms. Debra Lynn Baker, 64, of Salemburg, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 26, 1954 in Cumberland County to Lewis Paul and Elizabeth Ann Ivey McLemore. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two daughters, Bobby Jo Sanchez, Brandy Jones; one son, Bradley Baker; four grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Daniels, Jennifer Bledsole; one brother, Donald McLemore.
Services will be held at a later date.
Butler Funeral Home of Roseboro is serving the family.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019