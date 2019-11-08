|
|
Debra Chandler
Fayetteville—In the early morning on November 5, 2019, my beloved wife, Debbie, was received into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior.
Not only was she the love and the light of my life, she literally shined on the lives of so many. She dedicated her life to helping others. She served as Treasurer of the Karen Chandler Trust for 20 years. She literally helped hundreds of patients and their families as they battled that dreadful disease, cancer. She served the Lord every day of her life. Well done, good and faithful servant, Matthew 25 – 23.
She also served on the board of the Boys Club and was an Ambassador to the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. She spent her life-giving back to the community and serving her Lord.
She never met a stranger. In fact, I used to tell her that she could talk to a wrong number 30 minutes or better. She literally loved everyone she met.
She loved old classic movies, and I challenge anybody to ask her a question she did not know. Her favorite TV show of all time was I Love Lucy, and she knew every single episode.
She and I loved to host family holidays and outings to include our neighbors and friends. She was really blessed to have such a large loving family. She entertained so well and loved the fact I enjoyed cooking. It allowed her to do what she did best as that social butterfly.
Christmas, of course, was her favorite holiday. She simply could not have enough Christmas decorations. She certainly loved to celebrate the birth of Christ. She will be celebrating at the big party in heaven this year.
She was my partner in life as well as at Dogwood Capital Management, where she served as a financial advisor. She was frequently asked by our clients if she had left me unsupervised because somewhere along the line, I messed something up. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her mother, Jean O'Brien; three sons, Billy Clark, Matthew Clark and wife Sylvie, Danny Clark and wife Kelly, and stepson Kord Chandler. She has two loving granddaughters, Casey Wing and Sarah Clark, as well as the true love of her life, her great-grandson Tyler. She has a sister and four brothers, Joan Clancy Burge, Kerry Clancy, Steve Clancy, Michael Clancy, and Jeff Clancy. She has more nieces and nephews, than you could ever imagine. In fact, literally more than I could name.
We will be having a celebration of her life, not a funeral, on Thursday, November 14, at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church on Camden Road at 11 AM. We will have a short service then the family will hold a celebration of Debbie's life in the fellowship hall immediately following. As a celebration should be casual, dress appropriately. Please no black attire as you join the celebration of Debbie's entry into the Kingdom of God.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Debbie's name to the Karen Chandler Trust, PO Box 87292, Fayetteville, NC 28304
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019