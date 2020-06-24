Debra Jean Fox
Fayetteville— Debra Fox, 65 , Fayetteville, passed June 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Friday, July 3rd 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Cumberland Memorial Garden. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
Fayetteville— Debra Fox, 65 , Fayetteville, passed June 21, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 AM in Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Friday, July 3rd 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Wiseman Mortuary.Burial: Cumberland Memorial Garden. Wiseman Mortuary Inc..
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 24 to Jul. 2, 2020.