Debra Jordan
Fayetteville — In Remembrance
Debra Michelle Bethea Jordan was the daughter of Charles L. Bethea Sr. and Frances M. Bethea. Born September 3, 1964, she was the eldest of this union of four. Our beautiful angel departed this life into eternal rest at her home on March 2, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 1:30, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Fayetteville. Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at the church.
Debbie, as she was known by family and loved ones, graduated in 1982 from Western Harnett High School. She graduated from Central Carolina Community College with a degree in Social Services and Fayetteville State University with a degree in Psychology.
Debbie leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Apostle Johnny Jordan, 3 loving sons, Ricardo Darell Davis (Lani), Jonathan Bethea Jordan and Joshua David Jordan. Step-children, Dajuan Jordan, Jenae' Jordan and Autumn Jordan. Two brothers, Charles L. Bethea and Ricardo Mills, two sisters, Alisa L. Bethea and Charlene A. Bethea; Eight grandchildren, Jeremiah , Jaiden, Melode, Teara, Josiah, Lenora, Leilani, and Moriah Five nieces, Daneja Edwards (Charles), Porcha Fox, Alicia Bethea, Alana Bethea and Amera Bethea, One nephew, Brandon Lee. She was great auntie to Aiden Lee, Patyon Lee, Avery Lee and Brandon, Jr., Charlie Edwards and Carter Edwards; one sister in law Susie Jordan; Three uncles, Carson Bethea, Calvin Bethea and Carlton Bethea; Two Aunts, Eula Covington and Edith Edmond; two great aunts; Jessie Rogers, Eula Jefferson and host of cousins and friends.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019