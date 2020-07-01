Delano "Kurth" Lucas
Dunn— Kurth Lucas, 56, passed June 27, 2020. Funeral: Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.