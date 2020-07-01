Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Delano's life story with friends and family

Share Delano's life story with friends and family

Delano "Kurth" Lucas

Dunn— Kurth Lucas, 56, passed June 27, 2020. Funeral: Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Cromartie Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Cromartie Miller Funeral Home in Dunn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store