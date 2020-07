Delbert Schisler

Fayetteville —Delbert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved his family and the Lord. He went to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. He was surrounded by his family. Del served in the United States Coast Guard. He survived by his wife Barbara Schisler, his daughter Christina Robles and her Husband Gregorio. His two granddaughters Kiana and Mekiya Robles and his brother Wally Wallace.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store