Delores Stewart
Fayetteville—Mrs. Delores "Dee" Yvonne Duhamel Stewart, age 59, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Hospital in Fayetteville.
Dee was the third child, born on December 26, 1959 in Middleton, OH and moved to Fayetteville around 1985. "Nana" was a loving and devoted mother of three children and six grandchildren. She loved living her life through her little ones. Her family is satisfied that on the evening of August 21, after a tremendous fight, the world's best wife, mother and grandmother was called home by the Lord and is now with her heavenly family. Her eyes were closed but her heart was wide open, and she gained her angel wings and is now dancing with Jesus.
She was preceded in death by a 3-month old baby son, Ronald Lewis Wagner; her father, Ronald E. Duhamel; and a sister, Sharon Kaye Hughes.
Survivors include her mother and stepfather, Barbara McKinley and Tom McKinley, her husband and soulmate of 33 years, James A. Stewart, Jr.; two children, Mark Matthew Wagner, Jr. and Dana Fermin; six grandchildren, Jasmine Wagner, Mark Matthew Wagner, III, Amber Wagner, Ronald Wagner, Alecia Fermin, and Luis Fermin, III; a sister, Debra D. Hampton; and two brothers, Raymond E. Duhamel and Michael J. Duhamel, and her beloved maltese, Nari.
A celebration of life will be held beginning with visitation at 1:00 PM and service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Manna Church 5117 Cliffdale Road, officiated by Ron Butler.
As Nana would say "peace out".
All friends are welcome to attend the visitation and celebration of life. You may share a memory with the family by visiting www.lafayettefh.com.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019