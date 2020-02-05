Home

Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
Deneen Hales Baggett


1965 - 2020
Deneen Hales Baggett Obituary
Deneen Hales Baggett
Autryville—Mrs. Deneen Hales Baggett, 54 of Autryville passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at her home.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, Feb. 7 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. Burial will follow in the Ed Autry Cemetery.
Mrs. Baggett was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Jerry and Rachel Autry Hales. She was an sales associate for Dubose Steel.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Baggett of the home; three daughters, Jerika Faircloth of Autryville, Laverne Walker (Kenny) of Fayetteville and Moneika Murphy (Christopher) of Charlotte; one son, Garrett Faircloth of Autryville; one brother, Chris Hales (Melissa) of Autryville; one sister, Deveda Sneider (Mike) of Salemburg; eight grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday evening at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro and at other times at the home.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
