Denice G. Lowery
Denice G. Lowery
Hope Mills—Denice Geiger Lowery, 61, of Hope Mills, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home.
Born in Duval County, FL, Denice was the daughter of the late James Edward and Shelva Jean Cline Geiger. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Donnie Sullivan Lowery, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Lowery and Fiancée Holly Quigley; sisters, Darlene Geiger and Shelly Geiger; brothers, Tommy Geiger and Jimmy Geiger; grandchildren, Keanu Lowery, Ian Lowery, Shannon Hawkins, Tiffany Davis, Makala Morrow, and Isabella Lowery; great grandchildren, Persaphone Lockamy and Junior Hawkins; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends starting at 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. Burial will follow at Cumberland Memorial Gardens.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
