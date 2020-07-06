Dennis Allen Lindsey
Fayetteville—Dennis Allen Lindsey 78, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Fayetteville, NC
Mr. Lindsey was born on July 12, 1941 in Cherokee, Alabama to the late J.G. Lindsey and Essie Webster Lindsey. He was a member of Manna Church.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lindsey.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Barbara Macdonald Lindsey; daughter, Sharon Hedgepeth and husband Brian O'Connell, of Fayetteville, NC; sons, David Lindsey and wife Kim, of Natchez, MS, Michael Lindsey and wife Heather, of Gulfport, MS; sister, Donna Gail Fletcher; brother, James Lindsey; sister-in-law Eleanor Steidel; grandchildren, Matthew & wife April, Lindsey, Aidan, Hunter, Tyler, Bella, Sara and Caroline; great grandchildren, Peyton, Greyson, Adley and Charli.
Dennis and Barbara met in New London, CT, raised their family in Natchez, MS and traveled with work once the kids were grown, settling back to Natchez. Their daughter, Sharon, convinced them to move to Fayetteville, NC in 2014.
Things we will remember: love for his family, coaching David and Michael in baseball, his love of ice cream, gardening, his grandchildren, fishing on his boat, his pal Murphy, tinkering in his shed, and anything besides sitting still. Fixing anything needed, making people laugh, saying, "did you learn anything" after anyone made a mistake, his patience and stubbornness. Riding roller coasters with the kids. The best husband, dad, grandpa anyone could ask for.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Manna Church, (Chapel on second floor) 5117 Cliffdale Rd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28314. The family will receive friends from 12 -1 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to Generosity Global. We are raising money to build a well in a village in Africa, in his memory. Just as his legacy will live on in us, we wish for his legacy to have an ongoing impact as much as he did for his family. Please make donations at fundraiser.processdonation.org/Fundraiser/dennislindsey
