Dennis Dale Hammond
Stedman—Mr. Dennis Dale Hammond, 69 passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Salemburg Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Tuesday at the funeral home before the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Dallas Hammond and Helen Davis Hammond; his wife, Judy Mae Hammond; and a brother, Danny Hammond.
He is survived by his daughters, Shiela Brown & fiance', Shane McLamb and Kasey Hammond Holmes; grandchildren, Katelyn Brown, Madison Holmes, Jonathan Robinson and Ruffin Holmes; brothers, Dallas and Marty Hammond; and a sister, Brenda Hammond Thompson.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019