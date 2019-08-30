Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

Dennis Dale Hammond

Dennis Dale Hammond Obituary
Dennis Dale Hammond
Stedman—Mr. Dennis Dale Hammond, 69 passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Salemburg Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00pm to 2:50pm Wednesday at the funeral home before the service.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Dallas Hammond and Helen Davis Hammond; his wife, Judy Mae Hammond; and a brother, Danny Hammond.
He is survived by his daughters, Shiela Brown & fiance', Shane McLamb and Kasey Hammond Holmes; grandchildren, Katelyn Brown, Madison Holmes, Jonathan Robinson and Ruffin Holmes; brothers, Dallas and Marty Hammond; and a sister, Brenda Hammond Thompson.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019
