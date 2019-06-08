Home

Purcell Funeral Home
113 Campus Ave
Raeford, NC 28376
(910) 848-3102

Raeford—Dennis Dequan Purcell, 17, of Raeford, NC, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Affectionately known as Quan, from an energy-filled little boy, he was unforgettable to anyone who encountered him. Quan was born on July 21, 2001, to Mr. Dennis Purcell and Mrs. Sarah Morris Purcell. He attended Pinecrest High School and was in the graduating Class of 2019. Quan was also a beloved member of Rock Salvation Ministry in Raeford, NC.
Quan had a smile that could light up the room; you could always find him making other people literally laugh out loud with his jokes, singing, and impressions. He loved spending time with family, especially his cousins and his older sister, Vernita. He and his big sister were inseparable. When you saw one, you most definitely saw the other. Quan was a friend and brother to many. A member of the Pinecrest football team, he was a true servant leader who encouraged and mentored younger players. Quan was a soul of many talents. He was an athlete, a maturing musician, and a rookie hunter. He was deeply loved and many will carry his love and spirit into the future.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 8 to June 9, 2019
