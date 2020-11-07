Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Faulkner

Hope Mills—Mr. Dennis Ray Faulkner, age 81 passed away Friday November 6, 2020.

Surviving are his two daughters Tina Yvonne McArthur and Sandra Denise Smith; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Faulkner and his daughter Frances Marie Johnson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday November 10, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Full Masonic Rites.



