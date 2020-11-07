Dennis Faulkner
Hope Mills—Mr. Dennis Ray Faulkner, age 81 passed away Friday November 6, 2020.
Surviving are his two daughters Tina Yvonne McArthur and Sandra Denise Smith; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Faulkner and his daughter Frances Marie Johnson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday November 10, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Full Masonic Rites.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.