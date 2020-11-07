1/
Dennis Faulkner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis Faulkner
Hope Mills—Mr. Dennis Ray Faulkner, age 81 passed away Friday November 6, 2020.
Surviving are his two daughters Tina Yvonne McArthur and Sandra Denise Smith; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Frances Faulkner and his daughter Frances Marie Johnson.
The family will receive friends Tuesday November 10, 2020 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Reeves Funeral Home in Hope Mills, NC. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Full Masonic Rites.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeves Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home
3308 North Main Street
Hope Mills, NC 28348
9104243700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeves Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved