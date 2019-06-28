|
Derek Alton Barnhill
Hope Mills—Derek Alton Barnhill, 40, of Hope Mills, passed away on Wednesday, June 26th 2019.
Derek was born October 7, 1978 in Cumberland County, NC to Marilyn and Arel Alton Barnhill.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in St. Pauls at 3 P.M. on Sunday, June 30, 2019. The family will receive friends at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-2 P.M.
Derek is survived by his mother, Marilyn Barnhill; sons, Kaleb Barnhill and Will Barnhill of Hope Mills; sisters, Mandy Tatum of Hope Mills and Deedra Coram and husband Jason of Virginia Beach, VA; half sisters, Melinda Wood of Charleston, SC, Melissa Mitchell of Charleston, SC, Story Diane Bear of Virginia Beach, VA, and Merassa Rawald of Hope Mills; niece, Mallory Coram and nephew, Justin Tatum; several aunts and uncles.
Online condolences may be left at www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 28 to June 29, 2019