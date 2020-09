Or Copy this URL to Share

Derrick Jones

Conyers, GA.— Derrick Jones, 54, formerly of Fayetteville, passed September 3, 2020. Funeral, Tuesday, September 15, 2 PM, Simon Temple AME Zion Church, Fayetteville, with visitation at the church Tuesday from 11 AM - Noon. Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Crystal Spears-Jones; son - Derrick Jones of Columbus, Ohio; daughters - Anaiah and Jalyn of the home; his mother - Agatha Jones of Durham; five sisters, three grandchildren.

Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg. Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.



