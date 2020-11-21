1/1
Dewayne C. Pleasants Jr.
Dewayne C. Pleasants, jr.
Fayetteville—Dewayne Coolidge Pleasants, Jr., 28 passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cumberland Union Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. John Blackman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Tuesday at the church prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Glenda Pleasants; grandpa, Wayne Skipper; and an aunt, April Tew.
He is survived by his mother, Louanna Cordova & husband, Richard Cordova of Hope Mills; father, Dewayne Pleasants, Sr. & wife, Melissa Hulon Pleasants of Hope Mills; daughter, Madison Grace Russell of Concord; sisters, Cheyenne Cordova of Hope Mills, and Destiny Hulon of Fayetteville; grandparents, Theresa Minosky Skipper of Fayetteville, and David William Lester of Ohio; uncles, Josh Lee and Darren Lester of Ohio; brothers, Justin Lester and Patrick Lester both of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
