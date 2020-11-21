Dewayne C. Pleasants, jr.

Fayetteville—Dewayne Coolidge Pleasants, Jr., 28 passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Cumberland Union Baptist Church, officiating will be Rev. John Blackman. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:50pm Tuesday at the church prior to the service.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Glenda Pleasants; grandpa, Wayne Skipper; and an aunt, April Tew.

He is survived by his mother, Louanna Cordova & husband, Richard Cordova of Hope Mills; father, Dewayne Pleasants, Sr. & wife, Melissa Hulon Pleasants of Hope Mills; daughter, Madison Grace Russell of Concord; sisters, Cheyenne Cordova of Hope Mills, and Destiny Hulon of Fayetteville; grandparents, Theresa Minosky Skipper of Fayetteville, and David William Lester of Ohio; uncles, Josh Lee and Darren Lester of Ohio; brothers, Justin Lester and Patrick Lester both of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman, NC 28391.



