Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor United Methodist Church
2863 NC Hwy 242 N.
Elizabethtown, NC
View Map

Dewey George Reaves Jr.

Dewey George Reaves Jr. Obituary
Dewey George Reaves, Jr.
Fayetteville—Ret. Staff SGT Dewey George Reaves, Jr., 71 of Fayetteville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 10:00am Monday, August 5, 2019 at Windsor United Methodist Church, 12863 NC Hwy 242 N., Elizabethtown, NC 28337.
George retired from the United States Army, during his service he earned numerous medals including the Bronze Star.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth, Amy and Emily Reaves; and nephews, Johnnie Moore & wife, Sharon and Robert Moore & wife, Debra.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
